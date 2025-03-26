CGN Power Co. Reappoints Key Executives to Ensure Leadership Continuity

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) has issued an announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has announced the reappointment of key executives, including Mr. Gao Ligang as President and Mr. Yin Engang as Chief Financial Officer, among others, following the expiration of their terms on December 31, 2024. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining stability and continuity in its leadership, which is critical for its operations and strategic positioning in the nuclear power industry.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating primarily in the nuclear power industry. The company focuses on the development, construction, and operation of nuclear power plants, providing a significant contribution to the energy sector in China.

