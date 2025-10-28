CGN Power Co., Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) has provided an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting its performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report, prepared according to Chinese accounting standards, underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in financial reporting, although it has not been audited. The announcement also notes recent acquisitions, including Huizhou Nuclear and Taishan No. 2 Nuclear Power, which are expected to impact the company’s operational capacity and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1816) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.70 price target.

More about CGN Power Co

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the nuclear power industry. The company is involved in the generation and sale of nuclear power and is a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corporation.

Average Trading Volume: 67,536,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$205.4B



