CGN New Energy Reports Decline in March 2025 Power Generation

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 4.7% decrease in power generation for March 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with notable declines in solar and gas-fired projects, while wind and hydro projects showed some gains. The company’s overall power generation for the first quarter of 2025 also saw a decline of 3.7%, impacting its operational performance and potentially influencing its market position amid ongoing technical improvements and project overhauls.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on power generation through wind, solar, hydro, and gas-fired projects primarily in the People’s Republic of China and Korea.

YTD Price Performance: -8.37%

Average Trading Volume: 6,723,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.31B

