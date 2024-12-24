CGN New Energy Adjusts Share Registrar Services

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1811) has released an update.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, effective from January 1, 2025, shifting to Appleby Global Corporate Services. The company’s branch share registrar in Hong Kong remains managed by Tricor Investor Services Limited. This move signals organizational adjustments aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies.

