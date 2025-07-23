CGN Mining Exceeds Q2 Uranium Production Targets and Strengthens Trading Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CGN Mining Co ( (HK:1164) ) has issued an update.

In the second quarter of 2025, CGN Mining Company Limited reported a natural uranium production of 695.6tU, exceeding its planned output by 10.3%. This production was primarily driven by its joint ventures in Kazakhstan, Semizbay-U and Ortalyk, which achieved completion rates of 97.3% and 116.5% respectively. The company also engaged in significant trading activities, holding 1,569tU of natural uranium and entering new contracts for procurement and sales, reflecting a robust market engagement. The operational data, however, is preliminary and subject to various influencing factors, indicating potential variability in future reports.

CGN Mining Company Limited is involved in the natural uranium industry, focusing on the production and trading of natural uranium. The company operates through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, with significant operations in Kazakhstan.

