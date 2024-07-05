CGN Mining Announces Leadership Shake-Up

CGN Mining Co (HK:1164) has released an update.

CGN Mining Company Limited has announced major changes in their top management, effective from 5 July 2024. Mr. An Junjing has resigned from his roles as the executive director, chairman of the Board, and CEO due to work rearrangement, with Mr. Wang Xianfeng appointed as his successor. Mr. Wang brings nearly 30 years of experience in the nuclear power industry to his new dual role as chairman of the Board and CEO, a strategic decision by the Board for consistent leadership.

For further insights into HK:1164 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.