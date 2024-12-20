CGN Mining Advances in Fission Share Swap Deal

CGN Mining Co (HK:1164) has released an update.

CGN Mining Company Limited has announced progress in its share swap acquisition, involving its 11.26% equity interest in Fission, receiving clearance under the Investment Canada Act. The transaction, involving Fission and Paladin, is expected to be completed by January 2025. This development is a significant move for CGN Mining as it enhances its strategic investments within the mining sector.

