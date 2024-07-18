CGI Announces Quarterly Dividend for Shareholders

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) has released an update.

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on September 15, 2024. This dividend is applicable to shareholders recorded by August 30, 2024, and is considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. CGI’s strategy is to deliver above-average returns through careful investment selection and capital gains realization.

