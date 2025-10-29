CG Power Reports Record Q2FY26 Performance with Strong Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd ( (IN:CGPOWER) ).

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd reported a robust financial performance for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, showcasing significant growth driven by strategic transformation and disciplined execution. The company achieved record standalone revenue and profit before tax, with sales increasing by 17% year-on-year, order intake growing by 32%, and profit after tax rising by 38%. The strong order backlog of INR 13,568 Cr ensures multi-quarter visibility, highlighting the company’s strengthened market position and promising future prospects.

More about CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd operates in the industrial solutions sector, providing electrical equipment and services. The company focuses on delivering power systems and solutions, catering to a wide range of industries and markets.

Average Trading Volume: 226,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 1137.8B INR

For an in-depth examination of CGPOWER stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue