CFOAM Limited Reports Remarkable Half-Year Turnaround

CFOAM Limited has reported a notable turnaround in its financial performance, with a half-year after-tax profit of $134,565, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss of $579,946. Despite these gains, the company did not declare or pay any dividends during this period. Additionally, shareholder equity strengthened slightly, as evidenced by an increase in net tangible assets per security from 0.3 to 0.38 cents.

