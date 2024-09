CFM Holdings Limited (SG:5EB) has released an update.

CFM Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Ms. Cheok Hui Yee as the new joint company secretary, effective 17 September 2024, succeeding Ms. Siau Kuei Lian who has resigned. The company’s board expressed gratitude to Ms. Siau for her service. Ms. Goh Xun Er will continue in her role as company secretary alongside Ms. Cheok.

