CF Industries Approves Retention Award for Executive

Cf Industries Holdings ( (CF) ) has issued an update.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has approved a retention award for Susan L. Menzel, the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, consisting of 28,637 restricted stock units under the company’s 2022 Equity and Incentive Plan. These units will fully vest by January 2, 2028, enhancing employee retention and aligning executive interests with the company’s long-term growth objectives, with specific conditions outlined for accelerated vesting.

More about Cf Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of nitrogen and hydrogen products, which are critical components for fertilizers and other industrial applications.

YTD Price Performance: 3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,673,113

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.4B

