Ceva, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ceva Inc ( (CEVA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ceva Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ceva, Inc. is a leading licensor of silicon and software IP for smart edge technology, specializing in wireless communications, sensing, and Edge AI solutions. The company has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a total revenue of $28.4 million, marking an 11% sequential increase and a 4% year-over-year growth. This quarter was significant for Ceva’s AI business, with AI processor licensing contributing approximately one-third of the licensing revenue.

The company achieved several strategic milestones, including a major NeuPro NPU portfolio license agreement with Microchip and three new AI DSP agreements, expanding its reach in consumer and automotive markets. Ceva-powered device shipments reached 579 million units, setting records in wireless IoT shipments, particularly in Wi-Fi 6 and cellular IoT, which underscores its leadership in wireless IP.

Financially, Ceva reported a non-GAAP operating income of $3.1 million and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.11, despite a GAAP net loss of $2.5 million. The company’s gross margin improved to 88% from 85% in the previous year. The strategic focus on AI processor licensing and wireless IoT shipments has bolstered the company’s revenue streams, with royalty revenue growing 16% sequentially and 6% year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Ceva’s management remains optimistic about sustainable growth, driven by its strategic agreements and focus on expense management and profitability improvement. The company continues to position itself as a foundational technology provider for intelligent, connected devices, aiming to lead in enabling Physical AI at the edge.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue