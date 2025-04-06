Cessation of Independent Director at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. ( (IN:GRSE) ) has issued an update.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. announced the cessation of Mr. Sanjeeb Mohanty as a Part-Time Non-Official Director (Independent Director) following the completion of his three-year tenure on April 5, 2025. This change in the board composition is part of the company’s regular governance practices, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and potentially impacting its strategic direction.

More about Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. is a prominent entity in the defense sector, primarily engaged in shipbuilding and engineering services. As a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, the company focuses on constructing naval and coast guard vessels, contributing significantly to India’s maritime defense capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -0.35%

Average Trading Volume: 80,094

Current Market Cap: 187.4B INR

Learn more about GRSE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue