CES Energy Solutions Schedules Q1 2024 Earnings Call

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) has released an update.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. has announced its upcoming Q1 2024 conference call on May 9, 2024, to review financial results from the first quarter, set to be released after the market closes on the previous day. The call will be hosted by President and CEO Ken Zinger and will be accessible through webcast, with a 90-day availability on the company’s website. CES is recognized for its innovative chemical solutions in the oilfield sector and noted for its asset-light business model which has been conducive to generating free cash flow.

