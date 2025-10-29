CervoMed Appoints David Quigley to Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from CervoMed ( (CRVO) ) is now available.

On October 27, 2025, CervoMed Inc. appointed David Quigley, a former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, to its Board of Directors. Quigley’s extensive experience in life sciences and private equity is expected to support CervoMed’s strategic initiatives as it prepares for key milestones, including FDA feedback on its planned Phase 3 trial for dementia with Lewy bodies. His appointment expands the Board to eight members and is seen as a strategic move to leverage his business strategy and financial insights for advancing CervoMed’s mission and enhancing value for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRVO) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CervoMed stock, see the CRVO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CRVO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRVO is a Neutral.

CervoMed’s primary challenges stem from its lack of revenue and persistent financial losses, which heavily weigh down its stock score. However, positive technical indicators and recent promising clinical trial results provide a speculative upside, balancing some of the financial concerns. Valuation remains a challenge due to negative earnings, but the potential for future success in clinical trials offers hope for long-term growth.

To see Spark’s full report on CRVO stock, click here.

More about CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for age-related brain disorders. Its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, aims to restore communication between brain cells by inhibiting a key enzyme involved in inflammation and neurodegeneration. The company has completed a successful Phase 2b trial for neflamapimod in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial in mid-2026.

Average Trading Volume: 126,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $62.36M

For an in-depth examination of CRVO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue