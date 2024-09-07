Cerro Grande Mining Posts Q3 2024 Financials

Cerro Grande Mining (TSE:CEG) has released an update.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation, a Chile-focused exploration and development company, publicly released its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2024, comparing them with the same period in 2023. Investors are encouraged to review the detailed statements filed on SEDAR. The company’s future projections are based on current expectations, with a cautionary note that actual results may vary.

