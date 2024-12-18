Cerro de Pasco Unveils Promising Drill Results

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc (TSE:CDPR) has released an update.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. has announced promising assay results from its Quiulacocha Tailings Project in Peru, revealing significant silver, zinc, lead, and gallium deposits. The results indicate continuous metal content, enhancing the project’s potential, especially with the rising importance of gallium amid global supply changes.

