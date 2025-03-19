Cerro de Pasco Confirms High-Grade Metal Intersections at Quiulacocha Project

An announcement from Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc ( (TSE:CDPR) ) is now available.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. has announced the final assay results from its Quiulacocha Tailings Project in Central Peru, revealing high-grade intersections of silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and notably gallium. The findings highlight significant concentrations of gallium, a critical metal for high-tech and renewable energy sectors, particularly in light of recent global supply chain concerns. The results indicate consistent metal presence across the drilled area, enhancing the project’s economic potential and strategic value, especially given the geopolitical shifts affecting gallium supply.

More about Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of minerals such as silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and gallium. The company is engaged in projects in Central Peru, with a particular emphasis on the Quiulacocha Tailings Project, which aims to recover valuable metals from mining waste.

YTD Price Performance: -18.75%

Average Trading Volume: 374,637

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$128.3M

