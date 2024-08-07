Cerrado Gold Resumes Trading with Strong Mine Performance

Cerrado Gold (TSE:CERT) has released an update.

Cerrado Gold Inc. has announced the resumption of trading of its common shares and a positive operational update for its Minera Don Nicolas mine, with a Q2/24 production of 16,255 Gold Equivalent Ounces and a full-year production guidance of 50,000-60,000 ounces. The company projects robust financials with significant cash flow and a strong balance sheet going forward, supported by a second crusher to enhance heap leach operations.

For further insights into TSE:CERT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.