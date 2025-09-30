Cerrado Gold Accelerates Exploration at Minera Don Nicolas

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cerrado Gold ( (TSE:CERT) ) has provided an update.

Cerrado Gold has announced an acceleration of its exploration program at the Minera Don Nicolas gold mine, adding three new drill rigs and increasing the exploration budget significantly. The company aims to expand the program to 50,000 meters by 2026 and is certifying its on-site lab to expedite assay results. This move is part of Cerrado’s strategy to extend the mine life and potentially increase production levels, with ongoing investments in mining equipment and underground development. The company has also issued restricted share units and share purchase options under its incentive plan.

More about Cerrado Gold

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. It owns the Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mines in Argentina and holds an interest in the Lagoa Salgada VMS project in Portugal. The company is also developing the Mont Sorcier Iron project in Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 534,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$170.2M

