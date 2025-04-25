CERo Therapeutics Files Series D Stock Designations

The latest update is out from CERo Therapeutics Holdings ( (CERO) ).

On April 22, 2025, CERo Therapeutics Holdings filed the Certificate of Designations for its Series D convertible preferred stock, following a Securities Purchase Agreement with accredited investors. This move aligns with the company’s strategic financing efforts. Additionally, CERo’s common stock price rose above the Nasdaq minimum bid requirement, alleviating immediate delisting concerns. The company also updated its corporate presentation for investors, highlighting its upcoming clinical trials and robust preclinical data in cancer treatment, positioning itself for potential growth in the biotech sector.

More about CERo Therapeutics Holdings

CERo Therapeutics Holdings operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapeutic solutions using its proprietary Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (CER-T) platform. This platform aims to enhance patient-derived T cells to target and eliminate tumors by integrating both innate and adaptive immunity mechanisms.

YTD Price Performance: -81.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,832,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.21M

Learn more about CERO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue