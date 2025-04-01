CERo Therapeutics Delays Yearly Report Filing

CERo Therapeutics Holdings ( (CERO) ) has released a notification of late filing.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for this delay is the need for additional time by the company’s independent registered public accounting firm to complete its review of the financial statements. The company anticipates filing the report no later than fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Preliminary financial results indicate a significant increase in net loss to $11.6 million, up from $2.5 million the previous year, largely due to increased operations and expenses related to pre-clinical and clinical activities. These results are subject to change upon completion of the reporting process. CERo Therapeutics is committed to compliance and the notification is signed by CEO Chris Ehrlich.

More about CERo Therapeutics Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -87.83%

Average Trading Volume: 865,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.28M

