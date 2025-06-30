CERo Therapeutics Completes Additional Series D Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from CERo Therapeutics Holdings ( (CERO) ).

CERo Therapeutics Holdings recently engaged in a private placement offering, selling shares of its Series D Preferred Stock, which are convertible into common stock. On June 25, 2025, the company completed an additional closing, raising approximately $1,852,000 from the sale of 2,315 shares. This transaction was conducted without registration under the Securities Act, relying on exemptions for sales to accredited investors, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and financial flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (CERO) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target.

More about CERo Therapeutics Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 1,161,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.93M



