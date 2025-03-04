Cerinnov Group SA Announces Monthly Share and Voting Rights Update

Cerinnov Group SA ( (FR:ALPCV) ) has provided an update.

Cerinnov Group SA has released its monthly declaration of shares and voting rights, reporting 5,075,850 capital shares and 6,530,380 theoretical voting rights as of February 28, 2025. The announcement provides stakeholders with transparency regarding the company’s share structure, which is crucial for understanding its governance and potential influence in decision-making processes.

More about Cerinnov Group SA

Cerinnov Group SA operates in the field of robotic engineering and innovative equipment, focusing on Industry 4.0 solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -16.49%

Average Trading Volume: 28,560

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.06M

