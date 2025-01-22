Cerillion Announces Shareholding Transaction by Account Development Director

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Cerillion ( (GB:CER) ) has issued an announcement.

Cerillion plc has announced a shareholding transaction involving Amit McCann, the Account Development Director, who transferred 1,875 shares to his spouse at a price of £15.85 each. This transaction is in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and reflects internal strategic movements within the company’s shareholding structure, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions of the company’s governance and operational strategies.

More about Cerillion

Cerillion plc operates in the software industry, specializing in billing, charging, and customer relationship management solutions. The company focuses on providing these services to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.

YTD Price Performance: -7.75%

Average Trading Volume: 43,367

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £473.7M

