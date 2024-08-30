Ceres Power Announces Share Count and Green Impact

Ceres Power Holdings (GB:CWR) has released an update.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a leader in clean energy technology, announced that as of 30 August 2024, it has 193,522,110 Ordinary Shares with voting rights in circulation, with no shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this share count as a reference for disclosure requirements. The company, known for its partnerships with global giants and its role in green hydrogen production and fuel cells, is recognized for contributing over 50% to the green economy.

