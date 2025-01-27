CERES INC. Launches Investment Fund for Internet and Blockchain Startups

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

CERES INC. ( (JP:3696) ) just unveiled an update.

CERES INC. announced the establishment of Apollo Capital No.2 Investment Limited Liability Partnership, with Apollo Capital as the general partner. The Fund, targeting high returns through investments in startups in internet marketing and blockchain, will initially involve only CERES INC. and Apollo Capital as investors, with plans to expand its capital base. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s capital efficiency, support startup growth, and contribute to industry revitalization.

CERES INC. operates primarily in the internet media sector, focusing on planning, developing, and operating online platforms. The company is also actively involved in investment and development, particularly in the areas of internet marketing and blockchain technology, aiming to create new businesses and promote technological advancement.

YTD Price Performance: -8.41%

Average Trading Volume: 1,722,462

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen32.76B

