Ceres Inc. Celebrates Anniversary with Crypto Shareholder Perks

Ceres Inc. has announced a new shareholder perks program to celebrate its 10th anniversary on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, offering eligible shareholders crypto assets worth ¥10,000, including Ethereum and Zipang Coin. This initiative aims to express gratitude to shareholders and deepen their understanding of the company’s services. The crypto assets will be distributed based on market prices as of January 1, 2025, with transfers scheduled throughout the year.

