CERES INC. Boosts 2024 Profit Forecast and Dividends

CERES INC. has revised its financial forecast for 2024, expecting higher profits due to improved gross margins and strong sales in its D2C business, alongside a dividend increase to ¥60 per share. This optimistic revision follows a period of growth in the crypto asset market and narrowing losses from a subsidiary. The dividend boost reflects CERES INC.’s commitment to shareholder value, marking its 10th anniversary of public listing.

