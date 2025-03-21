CERES INC. Announces Strategic Plan to Enhance Corporate Value

The latest update is out from CERES INC. ( (JP:3696) ).

CERES INC. has announced an action plan to enhance corporate value by focusing on capital cost and stock price management. Despite high stock price volatility, the company has achieved record earnings in its mobile services and improved profitability in its blockchain business, resulting in a return on equity of 14.6%. The company aims to sustain growth through strategic investments, shareholder returns, and M&A opportunities, while enhancing its business portfolio in mobile services, financial services, and blockchain.

CERES INC. operates in the internet marketing industry, focusing on creating a ‘Token Economy’ through a point-based economic zone and blockchain. The company offers mobile services and financial services, aiming to revitalize social and economic activities.

