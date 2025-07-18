CERES INC. Acquires ‘Point Income’ to Boost Market Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CERES INC. ( (JP:3696) ) has provided an update.

CERES INC. has acquired the ‘Point Income’ online rewards platform and ‘AD-LEAP’ affiliate program from FIVEGATE Inc. for approximately ¥200 million. This acquisition, scheduled for integration on September 1, 2025, is part of CERES’s strategy to expand its market share in the point media market and enhance its mobile services, aiming to realize synergies and strengthen earnings power.

CERES INC. operates in the digital services industry, focusing on online rewards platforms and affiliate programs. The company aims to expand its market share and strengthen its mobile services through strategic acquisitions and integration into a vertically integrated model.

