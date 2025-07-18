CERES INC. Acquires ‘Point Income’ to Boost Market Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CERES INC. ( (JP:3696) ) has provided an update.

CERES INC. announced its acquisition of the ‘Point Income’ online rewards platform and the ‘AD-LEAP’ affiliate advertising program from FIVEGATE Inc. This strategic move aims to expand CERES INC.’s market share in Japan’s point media sector by integrating these platforms with its existing services, thereby strengthening its competitive position and enhancing value for advertisers. The acquisition is expected to optimize ad placement efficiency and improve the profitability of CERES INC.’s point media operations.

CERES INC. operates in the internet media industry, focusing on smartphone-optimized platforms. Its primary services include the ‘Moppy’ online rewards platform, the ‘AD.TRACK’ affiliate advertising platform, and a Direct-to-Consumer business. The company has established a vertically integrated model to control the full value chain, enhancing its competitive advantage in the market.

