Cerebra Integrated Technologies Announces Trading Window Closure

The latest update is out from Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI regulations, effective from July 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the release of its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This measure is intended to prevent insider trading by restricting company insiders, including employees and directors, from trading in the company’s securities during this period.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing integrated solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in IT hardware, software, and electronics, with a market focus on delivering comprehensive technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 41,523

Current Market Cap: 797.4M INR

