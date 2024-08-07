Ceragon Networks Sees Strong Revenue Growth

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) has released an update.

Ceragon Networks reports a significant 11.5% increase in quarterly revenues, reaching $96.1 million, and a solid GAAP EPS of $0.09 per share for Q2 2024. The company has successfully penetrated private networks, contributing to its growth, and has reasserted its full-year 2024 revenue outlook of $385 million to $405 million, expecting increased non-GAAP profits and positive cash flow.

For further insights into CRNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.