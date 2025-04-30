Ceragon Networks Secures $4.1 Million Contract with North American Oil & Gas Producer

Ceragon Networks ( (CRNT) ) has issued an update.

Ceragon Networks announced on April 30, 2025, that its recently acquired business unit, E2E by Ceragon, has secured a $4.1 million contract with a leading North American oil and gas producer. This agreement involves designing, building, and commissioning an operational technology network infrastructure across over 100 mission-critical sites. The project, expected to be completed within the next three quarters, highlights Ceragon’s strategic capabilities in delivering comprehensive network solutions and may lead to further opportunities in 2026. This development reinforces Ceragon’s position as a trusted partner in the private network ecosystem, addressing complex, mission-critical challenges.

Ceragon Networks shows strengths in revenue growth and profitability, with a solid financial performance. However, technical indicators suggest bearish trends, and cash flow concerns remain. Valuation is attractive, but low visibility for 2025 poses a risk.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) is a global leader in end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed and professional services. The company serves a diverse clientele, including service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, and energy companies, with its cutting-edge solutions for 5G and 4G broadband wireless connectivity. Ceragon’s offerings are deployed by over 600 service providers and more than 1,600 private network owners across 130 countries, emphasizing reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness in network modernization.

