CEPS plc Finalizes Pension Scheme Wind-Up

CEPS plc (GB:CEPS) has released an update.

CEPS plc has successfully concluded the wind-up of its defined benefit scheme, Dinkie Heel plc Retirement Benefits Scheme, with a final surplus payment of £30,060.18 received by the company. The final gross surplus amounted to £500,080.24, with a net surplus after tax of £375,060.18. This marks a significant financial update for the company that could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors.

