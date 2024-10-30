CEPS plc Expands Stake in Signature Fabrics Acquisition

CEPS plc (GB:CEPS) has released an update.

CEPS plc has increased its stake in Signature Fabrics Limited, a profitable subsidiary that owns prominent companies Friedman’s and Milano International, through a £4 million acquisition by Signature Fabrics Holdings Limited. This strategic move aligns with CEPS’ plan to boost equity ownership while maintaining limited cash outflow. The transaction, involving related parties David and Helen Kaitiff, is considered fair and reasonable by independent directors.

