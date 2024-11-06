CEO’s Associate Buys Shares in Personal Group Holdings

Personal Group Holdings (GB:PGH) has released an update.

Personal Group Holdings’ CEO Paula Constant’s closely associated person has purchased nearly 10,000 shares at a price of 199.975 pence each, marking a small increase in her stake in the company. This transaction highlights continued confidence in the firm’s growth potential, bolstered by its innovative employee benefits platform, Hapi, and a robust market position. With a focus on accessible insurance and benefits, Personal Group supports over a million employees across the UK.

