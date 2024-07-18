Century Legend Expands Portfolio with PLTR Shares

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited (HK:0079) has released an update.

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CLP, has purchased 10,200 shares of PLTR at an average price of US$27.17 per share, totaling approximately US$277,136. This strategic move, aimed at diversifying the Group’s securities investments, leverages PLTR’s potential as a fast-growing American technology company expected to yield satisfactory returns. The acquisition, representing a minor 0.00046% of PLTR’s total issued shares, aligns with the Group’s focus on securities investments and is believed to contribute positively to its economic prospects.

