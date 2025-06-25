Century Ginwa Announces Chairman’s Resignation and AGM Resolution Withdrawal

Confident Investing Starts Here:
An update from Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited ( (HK:0162) ) is now available.
Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited announced the resignation of its Chairman, Mr. Yao Jiangang, due to health reasons, effective June 25, 2025. This resignation also affects his role as Chairman of the Nomination Committee. The company is actively seeking a replacement and has withdrawn the resolution for Mr. Yao’s re-election at the upcoming AGM. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Yao’s contributions and assured stakeholders of continued efforts to fill the vacancy promptly.
More about Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited
Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods and services. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and aims to cater to a broad market with its retail offerings.
Average Trading Volume: 1,313,333
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$57.48M
