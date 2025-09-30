Century Entertainment Announces Unanimous AGM Resolution Approvals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0959) ) has shared an update.

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2025, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the board for share issuance and repurchase. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued stability and strategic growth in its operations.

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on gaming and related services. The company is engaged in providing casino management services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

