Century Aluminum Halts Production Due to Equipment Failure

Century Aluminum ( (CENX) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Century Aluminum announced an electrical equipment failure at its Grundartangi, Iceland smelter, leading to a temporary halt in production on one of its two potlines. This incident has reduced the smelter’s production by approximately two-thirds, although the other potline remains operational. The company is conducting an impact assessment and working on a timeline for equipment replacement and full production restoration. Century Aluminum expects insurance to cover the losses and is coordinating with customers and suppliers to minimize business disruptions.

More about Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. It is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States and operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands, and Jamaica.

