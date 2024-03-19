Centurion Minerals Advances Gold Property Acquisition

Centurion Minerals (TSE:CTN) has released an update.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of the Casa Berardi West Gold Property and secured private placement financing. The property, located in a prolific gold region in Ontario, has demonstrated high gold sample returns from historical drilling and is positioned near significant mining operations. The company is poised to begin exploration activities, aiming to capitalize on the property’s strategic location for potential value creation.

