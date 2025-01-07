Centurion Corporation Explores REIT Listing for Accommodation Assets

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Centurion Corporation Limited ( (SG:OU8) ) has provided an announcement.

Centurion Corporation Limited is exploring the establishment of a real estate investment trust (REIT) that would include its workers and student accommodation assets, potentially leading to a Main Board listing on the Singapore Exchange. The company is working with DBS Bank Ltd. and UBS AG to evaluate this transaction, which remains subject to various conditions and approvals, indicating potential strategic growth and asset monetization for stakeholders.

More about Centurion Corporation Limited

Centurion Corporation Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the accommodation industry focusing on workers and student housing solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -2.08%

Average Trading Volume: 1,335,529

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$790.3M

Find detailed analytics on OU8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.