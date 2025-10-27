Centurion Accommodation REIT Expands Capacity at Westlite Toh Guan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Centurion Corporation Limited ( (SG:OU8) ) is now available.

Centurion Accommodation REIT has received a temporary occupation permit for an additional block at Westlite Toh Guan, which includes 1,764 beds. The operations for this new block will commence once the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (FEDA) licence is obtained, potentially enhancing the company’s capacity and market presence in the accommodation sector.

Centurion Accommodation REIT is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focused on providing accommodation solutions. It is managed by Centurion Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,279,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.23B

