Centuria Industrial Strengthens Portfolio and Assets

Centuria Industrial REIT has bolstered its portfolio with significant lease renewals and a $39 million acquisition of a data centre in Western Australia, enhancing its data centre holdings to $456 million. The company successfully renewed a major lease with AWH Pty Ltd and achieved full occupancy at a recently developed facility by leasing space to Chairay Sustainable Plastic. These strategic moves come alongside a modest portfolio valuation increase of approximately 0.1%, with a slight expansion of the Weighted Average Capitalisation Rate to 5.81%.

