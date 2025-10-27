Centuria Industrial REIT Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Centuria Industrial REIT ( (AU:CIP) ).

Centuria Industrial REIT has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 28, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 6,867,101 securities, with an additional 139,870 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

Centuria Industrial REIT operates in the real estate investment trust sector, focusing on industrial properties. It primarily deals with acquiring, managing, and enhancing industrial assets across Australia, aiming to provide investors with stable income and capital growth.

