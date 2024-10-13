Centuria Capital’s Strategic Mall Acquisition Promises High Yields

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has announced the acquisition of Manning Mall for $34.85 million, a strategic move offering an 8% forecasted yield for a new wholesale fund targeting wholesale investors. The fund’s appeal is bolstered by the asset’s significant discount to replacement cost and the region’s expected population and retail expenditure growth. With a minimum investment of $100,000, the fund aims to benefit from the area’s projected 25% population increase by 2041 and corresponding retail spending surge.

