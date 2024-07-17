Centuria Capital Updates Dividend Details

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has announced an update on its dividend/distribution for its fully paid ordinary/units stapled securities. The update includes the notification of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price and relates to the six-month financial period ending on 30/6/2024. The Record Date for the dividend/distribution is set for 28/6/2024, with an Ex Date of 27/6/2024.

